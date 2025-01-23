Joonas Korpisalo News: Third shutout this season
Korpisalo made 29 saves in a 2-0 win over the Senators on Thursday.
It was Korpisalo's third shutout of the season, and in a twist of fate, it came against his former team. He has won his last two starts after a 1-2-1 skid with 16 goals allowed, and he will be in the net while Jeremy Swayman (upper body) rests a mild injury. Korpisalo (15 starts) required the fifth-fewest starts in Bruins history to get three SOs with his new club, behind Frank Brimsek (six), Tiny Thompson (seven), Terry Sawchuk (nine) and Hal Winkler (10).
