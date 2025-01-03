Jordan Binnington News: Earns shutout win

Binnington stopped all 20 shots he faced to earn a shutout in Friday's 4-0 win over the Senators.

Binnington took care of business in the first half of a back-to-back and wasn't tested all that much. This was his third shutout of the season and second in his last four starts. The 31-year-old netminder is now at an 11-14-3 record with a 2.79 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 29 appearances. Joel Hofer will get the crease for Saturday's road game in Columbus, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Binnington start Tuesday in Minnesota.