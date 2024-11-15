Jordan Binnington News: Tagged with loss Thursday

Binnington allowed four goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Buffalo put three past Binnington at even strength in regulation before scoring on the power play in overtime. After winning back-to-back games to start November, Binnington has allowed at least three goals in three consecutive losses. The 31-year-old appears to be entrenched as the Blues' No. 1 netminder, though, as he's made 12 starts to Joel Hofer's five. Binnington is 4-7-1 with an .886 save percentage and a 3.31 GAA through 13 appearances.