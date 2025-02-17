Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Eberle headshot

Jordan Eberle Injury: Back from conditioning loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Eberle (pelvis) was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Coachella Valley on Monday.

During his AHL conditioning stint, Eberle didn't see any playing time, and he remains on Seattle's long-term injured reserve list. He has missed the last 40 games, and it's unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. Eberle received a recovery timeline of at least three months after having surgery on his pelvis in late November. He has six goals, 11 points, 29 shots on net and 14 blocked shots through 17 appearances this season.

Jordan Eberle
Seattle Kraken
