Jordan Eberle headshot

Jordan Eberle Injury: Will miss at least two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 12:42pm

Eberle (lower body) will miss Saturday's game against the Islanders and Sunday's tilt versus the Rangers, Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network reports.

Eberle will be evaluated further after the weekend, so we might have a clearer idea of his timetable next week. He left Thursday's 3-1 win over Chicago due to the injury. Eberle has six goals and 11 points in 17 outings in 2024-25. Although the Kraken are temporarily losing Eberle, Daniel Sprong might make his debut with the squad Saturday. He was acquired from Vancouver in exchange for future considerations last Friday and has gotten his immigration paperwork approved, which enables him to play for the Kraken.

Jordan Eberle
Seattle Kraken
