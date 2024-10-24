Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Eberle News: Lights lamp in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 24, 2024

Eberle scored a goal on five shots, blocked four shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Eberle scored for the fourth time over the last five games. The 34-year-old winger has enjoyed a torrid start to 2024-25 with six goals, two assists, 15 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over eight contests. Eberle and Jared McCann have stuck together amid the Kraken's lineup shuffling, and they are likely to be among the team leaders on offense throughout the campaign.

