Jordan Greenway Injury: Considered game-time decision

Greenway (undisclosed) is considered a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against Detroit, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Greenway was a full participant in Sunday's practice session, and he also participated in Monday's morning skate. Head coach Lindy Ruff said that Greenway will be back in the lineup against the Red Wings as long as he felt good after skating, but it appears as though the Sabres will monitor his status leading up to puck drop before officially clearing him to play. The 27-year-old Greenway tallied three goals, six points, 40 hits and 16 blocked shots while averaging 16:17 of ice time over 16 appearances to begin the regular season.