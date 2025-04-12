Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Greenway headshot

Jordan Greenway Injury: Doubtful for rest of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Greenway (lower body) isn't expect to return before the end of the regular season, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports Saturday.

Buffalo has four games left on its schedule, but the team is set to hold just one more practice, which is likely a factor in why Greenway appears set to miss the rest of 2024-25. The 28-year-old has three goals, eight points and 100 hits in 34 outings with the Sabres this campaign. He already inked a two-year, $8 million contract that starts in 2025-26, so Greenway should be back with the Sabres in a middle-six capacity next season.

Jordan Greenway
Buffalo Sabres
