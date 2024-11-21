Jordan Greenway Injury: Lands on injured reserve

Greenway (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Greenway has been dealing with an undisclosed injury for nearly a week, and the Sabres indicated Monday that the 27-year-old is considered week-to-week. It isn't very surprising to see him land on injured reserve, but it isn't yet clear when he'll be in the mix to return to game action. Over 16 appearances this year, Greenway has logged three goals, six points, 40 hits and 16 blocked shots while averaging 16:17 of ice time.