Jordan Greenway Injury: Questionable versus Flyers
Greenway has been playing through a nagging undisclosed injury that could sideline him against Philadelphia on Saturday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
After the clash with the Flyers, the Sabres will be off until a matchup with the Kings on Wednesday, so it seems like it would be a good time to shut Greenway down without having him miss too much time. The 27-year-old winger has managed just one goal in his last 10 outings while registering a mere nine shots. Unless he starts shooting the puck more, Greenway may struggle to break out of his slump.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now