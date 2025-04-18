Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Harris News: Posts assist Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Harris logged an assist and two hits in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Islanders.

Harris played in the Blue Jackets' last four games of the season after a 22-game stint as a healthy scratch. The 24-year-old was limited to five points, 15 shots on net, 23 hits and 35 blocked shots over 33 appearances this season. He's one of four restricted free agents for the Blue Jackets this summer, who also have nine unrestricted free agents. Given his poor season, he probably won't be prioritized in negotiations, assuming he's given a qualifying offer.

Jordan Harris
Columbus Blue Jackets
