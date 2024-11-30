Jordan Harris News: Still searching for first point

Harris has played in five of the last seven games after dressing for Friday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Harris' playing-time increase is a positive, but he's also averaging a paltry 12:50 of ice time per game over 13 appearances. He has yet to log a point after posting 14 in 56 outings with the Canadiens last year. Harris has picked up 17 blocked shots, 10 hits, eight shots on goal and a minus-4 rating, and he'll continue to compete with Jack Johnson and Jake Christiansen for third-pairing minutes.