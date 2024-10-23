Jordan Kyrou News: Draws helper in loss

Kyrou provided an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Kyrou started the season with three straight multi-point efforts, then followed it up with three scoreless outings. The 26-year-old winger will have to move forward without Robert Thomas (ankle), who is expected to miss at least six weeks after blocking a shot Tuesday. Kyrou has seven points, 21 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through seven contests, but he'll be leaned on for offense for a while.