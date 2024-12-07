Jordan Kyrou News: Garners power-play helper

Kyrou notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Kyrou continues to be steady on offense, though he's rarely been explosive with just five multi-point efforts this season and just two since Oct. 24. The 26-year-old has four points over his last four games, and he's at nine goals, 14 assists, five power-play points, 80 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-2 rating through 28 outings overall. He continues to play a prominent role on the second line and first power-play unit.