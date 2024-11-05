Jordan Kyrou News: Goals harder to get this season

Kyrou scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay.

He converted Brayden Schenn's pass to the slot from the left wall; the goal stood as the winner. Kyrou now has a goal in each of his last two games after going 10 games without a snipe. He has 11 points, including four goals, in 13 games. Kyrou's pace is similar to his usual output, but his goal tally is lagging. He's on pace for 25 after averaging 34 goals over the last two years. His production may be tied to Robert Thomas's (ankle) playmaking, so his speedy return to health would help Kyrou.