Jordan Kyrou News: Tallies in win Saturday

Kyrou scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

The goal was Kyrou's first since he scored twice Opening Night versus the Kraken. He'd gone three games without a point entering Saturday's contest. The 26-year-old winger is up to three goals, 10 points, 38 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 12 outings in 2024-25. Kyrou needs to show a bit more consistency as one of the Blues' most talented forwards -- he'll be leaned on for offense as Robert Thomas (ankle) works through a minimum six-week absence.