Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jordan Kyrou headshot

Jordan Kyrou News: Two goals in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Kyrou scored twice on seven shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Kyrou opened the scoring at 18:04 of the second period and added another tally in the third. The Blues' lineup shuffle put him alongside Brayden Schenn and Dylan Holloway, and the early returns were promising for that trio. This was Kyrou's first multi-point effort since Oct. 24, though he has been steady -- he was on the scoresheet in 11 out of 14 games in November. The winger has nine tallies, 22 points, 78 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-4 rating through 26 appearances.

Jordan Kyrou
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now