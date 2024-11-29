Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Oesterle News: Back in NHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Oesterle was recalled from AHL Providence on Friday, according to the NHL media site.

Oesterle was sent down to the minors Thursday as the Bruins saved salary cap money with the move. He has played three games at the NHL level this season, with three hits, three blocked shots and a pair of shots on goal. Oesterle had three goals and five assists in nine AHL appearances before his recall.

