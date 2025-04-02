Jordan Oesterle News: First goal with new team

Oesterle scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Oesterle's playing time has been a bit thin since the Predators snagged him off waivers from the Bruins in early March. This was his eighth game out of 13 possible appearances since he landed in Nashville. Oesterle has two goals, five assists, 27 shots on net, 24 hits, 49 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 30 appearances as a part-time player this season. He's seeing more action heading into April, but that's because the Predators are short on forwards and need to dress seven defensemen to fill out the lineup. Oesterle's role could diminish again once Jonathan Marchessault (lower body) or Colton Sissons (lower body) are able to play.