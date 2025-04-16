Jordan Oesterle News: Pair of points Wednesday

Oesterle scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Oesterle earned four points over eight outings in April once he got a chance to play regularly. The 32-year-old defenseman had a total of four goals, six assists, 38 shots on net, 27 hits, 57 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 37 appearances between the Predators and the Bruins this season. Oesterle signed a two-year, two-way contract with Boston last summer, so he'll likely be part of Nashville's plans in 2025-26 after they claimed him off waivers in March.