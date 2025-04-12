Jordan Oesterle News: Pots goal Saturday

Oesterle scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Oesterle has two goals over six outings in April while seeing steady ice time for the Predators. He's up to three goals, eight points, 34 shots on net, 26 hits, 55 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 35 appearances between Nashville and Boston this season. The Bruins aren't expected to get any blueliners back before the end of the season, so Oesterle should ended the year with a place in the lineup.