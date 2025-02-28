Fantasy Hockey
Joseph LaBate headshot

Joseph LaBate News: Earns first career point

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

LaBate notched an assist and blocked three shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

LaBate looked to be a career AHL player until the Blue Jackets signed him to a two-way deal in November. He's been with the big club since the 4 Nations Face-Off ended, and he's now earned his first NHL helper when he assisted on Sean Kuraly's go-ahead goal in the second period Thursday. LaBate's only previous NHL experience came in the 2016-17 campaign with the Canucks, when he logged 13 appearances. He's unlikely to make much of a scoring impact from the fourth line, but he plays a heavy game and will help bolster the Blue Jackets' depth until some of their injured forwards can return.

