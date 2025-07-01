Joseph LaBate News: Headed to Vancouver

LaBate signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Canucks, the team announced Tuesday.

LaBate has rejoined the team that gave him his NHL start back in 2016-17, but he likely won't begin his second stint with the organization in the NHL. The 32-year-old will probably instead start with AHL Abbotsford. Last year in the AHL with Cleveland, the Blue Jackets' affiliate, he scored eight goals and 13 assists in 51 regular-season games.