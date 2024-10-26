Josh Anderson Injury: Traveling with team

Anderson sustained a lower-body injury in Saturday's game versus the Blues, but he will travel to Philadelphia in advance of Sunday's contest, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Anderson's presence on the road trip is an encouraging sign after he left in the third period of Saturday's game following a blocked shot. The winger has filled a middle-six role, earning three points through eight appearances this season. If he can't play Sunday, the Canadiens would likely need to make a roster move or play a man short.