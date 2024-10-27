Josh Anderson News: Notches assist Sunday

Anderson logged an assist and three hits in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

Anderson was questionable for this game after exiting Saturday's contest with a lower-body injury. The winger was able to play, logging 15:33 of ice time in his usual middle-six role. He contributed his third assist in four games. For the season, Anderson has four points, 14 shots on net, 18 hits, eight PIM and an even plus-minus rating over nine appearances. He can rack up hits and PIM, but he hasn't exceeded the 40-point mark in the last five seasons, so Anderson is a low-end fantasy option in most formats.