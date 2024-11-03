Josh Anderson News: Opens on top line

Anderson had one shot and six hits in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Penguins.

Anderson was the latest Montreal forward to skate on the top line alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. He joined a rotation that has included Juraj Slafkovsky, Kirby Dach and Emil Heineman. Anderson eventually swapped spots with Dach on Saturday and skated on the second line. Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis started the season with Slafkovsky on the top unit, which may be the most productive combination, but the coach has since dropped him to the second line in an effort to balance out scoring among the lines. Anderson's six hits raised his season total to 29 through 12 outings, second most on the team.