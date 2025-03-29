Josh Anderson News: Tallies goal in loss

Anderson scored the opening goal in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Anderson found the back of the net just 23 seconds into Friday's contest for the Habs. With the tally, the 30-year-old Anderson is up to 13 goals, 24 points, 150 hits and 97 shots on net in 72 appearances this season. Anderson's offensive output has been steady with points in back-to-back games and four goals throughout March. However, his playmaking numbers have taken a decline with just two assists since the calendar flipped to 2025. Anderson's best value in fantasy is in banger leagues, but there are likely better options available on the waiver wire for the fantasy playoffs.