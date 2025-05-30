Josh Mahura News: Staying in Seattle

Mahura signed a two-year, $1.815 million contract extension with the Kraken on Friday.

Mahura drew into 64 games in 2024-25, earning nine assists, 58 shots on net, 89 hits, 54 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating. The 27-year-old defenseman will be in contention for a bottom-four role throughout 2025-26, but his limited scoring potential -- his career high is 16 points in 2022-23 -- gives him minimal fantasy value.