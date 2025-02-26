Josh Manson Injury: Still out Wednesday

Manson (lower body) won't be in the lineup versus the Devils on Wednesday, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Manson has been out since he was hurt versus the Canucks on Feb. 4. He didn't travel on the Avalanche's most recent road trip, which suggests he probably isn't close to returning to the lineup. The Avalanche play the Wild on Friday, then have three days off before continuing their homestand against the Penguins on Tuesday.