Josh Manson Injury: Still sidelined but making progress

Manson (lower body) will not play Tuesday versus the Penguins but is making progress in his recovery, according to Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Manson will sit out for a seventh consecutive game Tuesday. The right-shot blueliner is trending in the right direction, so he could be an option for Thursday's home matchup against the Sharks. Once he's ready to return, Manson will most likely replace one of Oliver Kylington or Sam Malinski in the lineup.