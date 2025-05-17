Josh Morrissey Injury: Needs further evaluation

Morrissey sustained a knee injury in Saturday's Game 6 loss to the Stars, and head coach Scott Arniel specified that the injury is "not good," Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Morrissey was injured when Mikko Rantanen fell on his leg in the second period. Given the update from Arniel, it's likely Morrissey would have missed some time had the Jets been able to extend their season. The severity of the injury may be revealed once the defenseman is evaluated back in Winnipeg. If surgery is required, this injury may impact his availability for training camp and the start of the 2025-26 campaign.