Josh Morrissey Injury: Won't need knee surgery

Morrissey (knee) stated Tuesday that he will not require surgery for the injury he sustained in Game 6 against the Stars, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Morrissey also said that his knee injury probably would have kept him sidelined for the remainder of the playoffs had the Jets advanced past the Stars. It's unclear if Morrissey will be ready for the start of training camp in September, but he has plenty of time to attempt to make a full recovery. The left-shot blueliner has two years remaining on the eight-year, $50 million contract he signed with Winnipeg in September of 2019.