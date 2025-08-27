Morrissey is on Team Canada's list for its Olympic orientation camp, and he is participating on the ice. Morrissey suffered a similar injury to his opposite knee a couple of years ago, and he was able to get back to on-ice activities earlier in the summer, so he has had a fairly normal offseason routine. In addition to his Olympic hopes, the 30-year-old is poised to play a massive role on the Jets' top pairing and first power-play unit in the 2025-26 NHL campaign. He exceeded the 60-point mark for the third year in a row during the 2024-25 regular season.