Josh Morrissey News: Offers helper in loss

Morrissey produced an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Morrissey has collected three helpers over his last three outings to bounce back from a season-worst three-game dry spell on offense. He's remained fairly steady on offense throughout the campaign with two goals, 21 assists and 55 shots on net over 26 contests. Morrissey also has 43 blocked shots, 17 hits, 16 PIM and an even plus-minus rating as a decent contributor of non-scoring production.