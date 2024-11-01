Josh Morrissey News: One of each in win

Morrissey scored a power-play goal on five shots, added an assist, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Morrissey earned his fourth multi-point effort of the campaign and his second in the last three games. Both of his points came in the third period as the Jets pulled away with the win. The 29-year-old defenseman is off to another great start in 2024-25 with two goals, 11 assists, six power-play goal, 24 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, eight hits and a plus-7 rating through 11 contests. He's been an elite scorer from the blue line over the last two campaigns and looks set to continue at that level this year.