Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Josh Morrissey headshot

Josh Morrissey News: One of each in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Morrissey scored a power-play goal on five shots, added an assist, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Morrissey earned his fourth multi-point effort of the campaign and his second in the last three games. Both of his points came in the third period as the Jets pulled away with the win. The 29-year-old defenseman is off to another great start in 2024-25 with two goals, 11 assists, six power-play goal, 24 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, eight hits and a plus-7 rating through 11 contests. He's been an elite scorer from the blue line over the last two campaigns and looks set to continue at that level this year.

Josh Morrissey
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now