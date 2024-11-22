Josh Morrissey News: Produces power-play assist

Morrissey logged a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Morrissey helped out on a Gabriel Vilardi tally late in the second period. While he's been limited to four helpers over his last seven contests, there's little reason to be concerned about Morrissey. He's still playing huge minutes as the Jets' top defenseman, but his early pace was always going to be tough to sustain. For the season, the 29-year-old has two goals, 18 assists, nine power-play points, 43 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 20 appearances.