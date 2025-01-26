Fantasy Hockey
Josh Norris headshot

Josh Norris News: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 26, 2025 at 1:40pm

Norris (upper body) will play versus Utah on Sunday, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

The Senators initially ruled out Norris for Sunday's matchup, but injuries to Nick Cousins (lower body), Cole Reinhardt (upper body) and Noah Gregor (lower body) may have altered those plans. Following a two-game absence, the 25-year-old Norris will center the second line and should see power-play time versus Utah. He has 17 goals, 27 points, 88 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and 120 hits across 47 appearances this season.

Josh Norris
Ottawa Senators
