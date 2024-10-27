Josh Norris News: Lends assist late in loss

Norris produced an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Norris set up Claude Giroux for a goal with 10 seconds left in regulation, but that only brought the Senators within one. The 25-year-old Norris has three points over his last four games and continues to bring steady offense in a second-line role. The center has seven points, 13 shots on net, 20 hits, 10 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-2 rating through eight contests, offering strong category coverage early in the campaign.