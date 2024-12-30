Fantasy Hockey
Josh Norris headshot

Josh Norris News: Nets power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 30, 2024 at 10:33am

Norris scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Norris found the twine midway through the third period to give the Senators a 2-1 lead before Claude Giroux closed things out with an empty-netter. This was Norris' 14th goal of the season, and it was the second time he scored in his last four games. However, he's been trending in the wrong direction lately after an impressive start to the campaign. Over his previous 10 contests, Norris has earned just five points, though three of them have come on the power play and one other was a shorthanded goal.

Josh Norris
Ottawa Senators
