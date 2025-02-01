Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
J.T. Compher headshot

J.T. Compher Injury: Out for foreseeable future

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Compher (upper body) will miss additional time and it's unclear when he will return to the lineup, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports Saturday.

Compher will miss his third straight game versus Calgary on Saturday. He likely won't play versus Vancouver on Sunday and could be out until Detroit returns to action after the 4 Nations Face-Off on Feb. 22 against Minnesota. Compher has six goals, 21 points, 63 shots on net and 37 blocked shots across 48 appearances this season.

J.T. Compher
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now