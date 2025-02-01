J.T. Compher Injury: Out for foreseeable future

Compher (upper body) will miss additional time and it's unclear when he will return to the lineup, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports Saturday.

Compher will miss his third straight game versus Calgary on Saturday. He likely won't play versus Vancouver on Sunday and could be out until Detroit returns to action after the 4 Nations Face-Off on Feb. 22 against Minnesota. Compher has six goals, 21 points, 63 shots on net and 37 blocked shots across 48 appearances this season.