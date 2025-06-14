Juho Lammikko News: Returning to NHL

Lammikko signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with New Jersey on Saturday, per PuckPedia.

Lammikko supplied 13 goals and 38 points across 48 regular-season outings with the ZSC Lions of Switzerland's National League in 2024-25. The 29-year-old last played in the NHL during the 2021-22 campaign when he recorded seven goals and 15 points in 75 regular-season appearances with Vancouver. Lammikko figures to be in the mix for a bottom-six spot on the Devils' Opening Night roster.