Justin Barron News: Pockets assist in loss

Barron notched an assist and four hits in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Barron's offense has slowed down lately -- he has two points over six outings in April, but he had just one assist over 15 games in March. The 23-year-old is still seeing significant playing time due to numerous injuries on the Predators' blue line. Barron is at 11 points, 72 shots on net, 79 hits, 79 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating over 60 appearances between Nashville and Montreal this season.