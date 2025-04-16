Justin Barron News: Tallies in season finale

Barron scored a goal and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Barron posted two goals, two assists, 14 shots on net, 14 blocked shots, 13 hits and a minus-6 rating over eight games in April. He received steady playing time with the Predators after he was traded from the Canadiens in December. The results were mixed -- Barron totaled six goals, seven assists, a minus-18 rating, 73 shots on net, 80 hits and 83 blocked shots over 62 appearances between the two teams this season. The 23-year-old is under contract for 2025-26, but so are six other blueliners on Nashville's NHL roster.