Brazeau skated down the left side and his shot found space between Samuel Ersson's pad and the goal post. He's been a revelation this season. In 11 games, Brazeau has six goals, six assists and 21 shots while averaging a modest 13:26. Two of his goals have been clutch game winners. Keep rolling him out there as long as he continues this pace. Better yet, trade Brazeau -- someone will bite and you'll net a more consistent performer. The 27-year-old's previous best season was 11 goals and 11 assists in 75 games with Boston and Minnesota.