Justin Faulk News: Big three-point effort in win

Faulk scored a goal and added two assists in a 6-2 victory over Chicago at the Winter Classic on Tuesday.

Faulk slapped a one-timer in the second period from inside the blue line that went straight through traffic; it stood as the winner. Faulk has four points, including three assists, in his last three games and 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 37 games overall. His fantasy value took a bit of a hit with the recent arrival of Cam Fowler, who took over the reins on PP1 and shuffled all other defenders down the depth chart. Faulk is headed toward a triple-digit season in shots, blocks and hits, so he may still offer value in deep formats.