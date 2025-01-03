Justin Holl News: Sends helper in win

Holl recorded an assist in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Holl ended a 13-game point drought with the helper. The 32-year-old was scratched just once in that span, and it appears he's mostly separated himself from being at danger of sitting out, which has most often happened to Erik Gustafsson and Albert Johansson. Holl could even see a larger role if Jeff Petry (undisclosed) misses time after getting hurt Thursday. Holl is at four points, 11 shots on net, 18 hits and 36 blocked shots through 30 appearances, so he won't be a strong fantasy option even if he continues to play regularly.