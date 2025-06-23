Justin Kirkland Injury: Agrees to one-year deal

Kirkland (knee) signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with Calgary on Monday.

Kirkland registered two goals, six assists, nine shots on net, 16 blocked shots and 45 hits in 21 appearances with the Flames in the 2024-25 regular season. He suffered a knee injury against Columbus on Nov. 29 and missed the final 58 games of the year after having ACL surgery. If he's ready for training camp in the fall, the 28-year-old forward will compete for a bottom-six spot ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.