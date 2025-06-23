Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Hockey
Justin Kirkland headshot

Justin Kirkland Injury: Agrees to one-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

Kirkland (knee) signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with Calgary on Monday.

Kirkland registered two goals, six assists, nine shots on net, 16 blocked shots and 45 hits in 21 appearances with the Flames in the 2024-25 regular season. He suffered a knee injury against Columbus on Nov. 29 and missed the final 58 games of the year after having ACL surgery. If he's ready for training camp in the fall, the 28-year-old forward will compete for a bottom-six spot ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Justin Kirkland
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now