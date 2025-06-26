Justin Sourdif News: Flipped to Washington

Sourdif was traded to the Capitals from the Panthers on Thursday in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Clearly, the Capitals think Sourdif has something to offer in the NHL by giving up two picks to get him while he's still a restricted free agent. The 23-year-old forward put up 34 points in 43 regular-season games with AHL Charlotte last season and added 10 points in 18 playoff outings. Sourdif will need a new contract, but the investment by the Capitals suggests he could push for a bottom-six job in 2025-26.