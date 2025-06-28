Justin Sourdif News: Locks in new deal

Sourdif signed a two-year, $1.65 million contract with the Capitals, the team announced Saturday.

Despite having just four games in the NHL, the Capitals paid a hefty price to bring Sourdif in, parting with second and sixth-round draft picks. Locking the 23-year-old in on this deal was the next piece of business, and now the pressure will be on both team and player for him to earn a spot on the roster and be a meaningful contributor. In his four NHL games, he has recorded only one point and holds a plus-1 rating.