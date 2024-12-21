Justus Annunen News: Showing strengths in new role

Annunen made 22 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over Los Angeles on Saturday.

Annunen held a shutout until the 9:24 mark of the third when Quinton Byfield rifled a snap shot past him from the slot. A few minutes later, Alex Laferriere stuffed in a rebound with the extra attacker on the ice during a delayed penalty. Annunen has been excellent in a backup role in Nashville. He is 2-1-0 with a 1.67 GAA and a .944 save percentage in three games. Annunen has plenty of upside as a spot starter but still could be used sparingly behind Juuse Saros.